Ukraine crisis: Karnataka appoints nodal officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Indians

The Karnataka government has appointed a Nodal Officer to facilitate the safe movement of the state's people stranded in Ukraine to their respective destinations, said a press release on Thursday.

The release read that the Nodal Office will coordinate with MEA and Embassy of India, Kyiv and provide support for evacuation of stranded people from the State.

The government said, "Ukraine is under martial law and the prevailing situation is uncertain. The Ukraine Air Space is closed, hence schedule of special flights stands cancelled, which has made evacuation of stranded Indian people/students in Ukraine difficult. The Embassy of India in Kyiv is open and fully operational and is making all efforts to reach out to the stranded people/students from India and working on a mission mode to find solution to this difficult situation."

The state government has appointed Dr Manoj Rajan, IFS, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority as the nodal officer.

For further assistance, it has issued helpline number 0801070, 080-22340676 and email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.

( With inputs from ANI )

