Unauthorised colonies built till December 31, 2022 will be legalised: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that unauthorised colonies built in the state till December 31, 2022 will be legalised.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a 'Regularisation of unauthorised colonies, civil infrastructure development and grant building permission' programme organised at CM House, Bhopal on Tuesday morning.

"The state government will also provide necessary funds for development in these colonies. All arrangements related to infrastructure will be made. Along with water and electricity, other arrangements will be ensured. The aim of the government is to make life easier for the people," CM Chouhan said.

"Illegal colonies means, have we become criminals? Today, we have come to remove the stigma of illegality which was attached to the name of these colonies. Why is it illegal? Have we bought something with wrong earnings, we have made the home with hard work, then why is it being called illegal," CM said.

He added, "It is a matter of thinking, on the one hand we are running the Chief Minister Land Residential Rights Scheme in the village and giving a piece of land free of cost to those who do not have a land to live. Even in the cities, we are making the people land owners who have been in possession of the land for many years. While on the other hand, those who have built their houses by investing their life's earnings, we are calling them illegal?"

"This decision to declare these colonies illegal is itself illegal, I cancel this decision. Unauthorised colonies built till December 31, 2022 will be legalised," the chief minister said.

Now citizens in these colonies will be able to get bank loans. The amount of MLA and MP funds can be given to them, he added.

CM Chouhan also urged the citizens to pay attention to cleanliness and hygiene. A public campaign should be started so that our colonies do not lag behind in cleanliness. After the house is built, it is our duty to keep the environment clean, he added.

Notably according to the government records, around 6077 unauthorised colonies in the state are being regularised.

