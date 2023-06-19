"Uniform Civil Code part of Constitution, why dispute on it..." Rajnath Singh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Uniform Civil Code is part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India and that the Opposition is exaggerating the issue by labelling it as "politics of vote bank".

Singh's reaction came after the opposition parties criticised the Law Commission for seeking the opinions of the public and religious bodies on a UCC last week.

Singh was addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

"Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is part of the Directive Principles of our country. Why dispute over this? It is already implemented in Goa, Madhya Pradesh. I congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji who has taken the initiative in this direction," he said, adding that now the Law Commission is taking opinions from all over the country.

Lashing out at the opposition, he said, "They are exaggerating the issue by labelling it as politics of vote bank."

Giving a strong message to the opposition, he said, "Politics should not be done to form a government, it should be done for building a society and a nation."

"Hindus, Muslims, and Christians are all brothers. Many people in the Muslim community also vote for us, but some people only mislead. There is a need to avoid these people," Defence Minister said.

"We want social harmony here, whatever has to be done, we will create social harmony here," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh touched upon some of the path-breaking decisions of PM Modi-led government at the Centre, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat & abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, besides India's brave fight against COVID-19 pandemic and measures to get rid of the colonial mindset while instilling the feeling of pride in Indian heritage, traditions & values among the people.

Singh also shed light on the steps taken towards women's empowerment, including constructing pucca houses with toilets in rural areas and ensuring that females get equal opportunities as their male counterparts in every field.

On the decisions taken to increase the role of women in the Armed Forces, he stated that doors had been opened for girls for admission in Sainik Schools and female officers are being posted at the world's highest battlefield in Siachen Glacier and on warships. He added that efforts are being made to make the country entirely safe for women and provide them with abundant opportunities.

Laying out the roadmap of India's Swarnim Bhavishya from the military & security perspective, the Raksha Mantri asserted that the Government is committed to build an India which is completely self-reliant in the defence sector and possesses state-of-the-art weapons & technologies. He highlighted the efforts being made to ensure that the country's youth have ample opportunities if they wish to serve the motherland as defence scientists.

