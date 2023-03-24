Union Agriculture Minister launches 'DigiClaim' for claim disbursal through National Crop Insurance Portal

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Union Minister of Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the National Crop Insurance Portal's digitized claim settlement module 'DigiClaim' under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) on Thursday at Krishi Bhawan in Delhi.

With the launch of the module, claims will be disbursed electronically, which will benefit the respective farmers of six states. Now, the automated claim settlement process will be an ongoing activity to ease all insured farmers' lives and provide them with a sustainable financial flow and support, informed the government through a release.

Besides Tomar, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, Agriculture Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, CEO, PMFBY Ritesh Chauhan and other senior officials were also present. CMDs of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd and SBI General Insurance were also present including representatives of National Insurance Company (NIC), HDFC Ergo, Bajaj Allianz, Reliance GIC, ICICI Lombard, Future Generali, IFFCO Tokio, Cholamandlam MS, Universal Sompo and TATA AIG. Representatives from SBI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said that it is a matter of pride for our Ministry to have taken a revolutionary step in ensuring that farmers can receive claim amounts digitally in a timebound and automated manner, thereby making our farmers Aatmrbhar and Sashakt.

With the launch of a DigiClaim Module, insurance claims totaling Rs 1260.35 crore have been disbursed on March 23, 2023 to insured farmers in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Haryana with the click of a button, and the process will continue as and when the claims are released. The Union Minister also mentioned that till date Rs 1.32 lakh crore claim amount has been disbursed to the insured farmers under PMFBY. He also took special note of 'Meri Policy, Mere Haath' ongoing campaign and observed that the campaign has been monumental in enhancing the awareness around PMFBY at the grassroot levels.

While speaking on the occasion, Tomar said that the Government of India is closely working with all exited states from the scheme and have had discussions with their senior officials in which Andhra Pradesh and Punjab are making a comeback to the scheme, which shows a shining example of corporative federalism. Governments of Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand have also been approached to rejoin PMFBY and several discussions have been underway. Out of these states, Telangana and Jharkhand have indicated their willingness to come back under PMFBY.

In the current system, there have been several instances of insured farmers' claims being delayed due to a variety of factors. Taking cognizance of farmers' welfare and expediting the claim disbursal process of valid crop loss claims, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare has come up with the DigiClaim Module. With this, now farmers' claims will be processed directly to their respective bank accounts in a transparent and accountable manner. This technology has been enabled through the integration of the National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP) and Public Finance Management System (PFMS).

This would directly impact the claim reversal ratio, which is expected to go down with DigiClaim. Another noteworthy feature of this digital advancement is that farmers would be able to track the claim settlement process on their mobile phones in real-time and avail the scheme's benefits.

Manoj Ahuja highlighted several other prolific achievements of PMFBY to mark the scheme's seventh year of conception under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Secretary also appealed to state governments to show their participation in this endeavour by timely uploading yield data onto the crop insurance portal and releasing the states' share on time so that claims could be transferred to farmers' bank accounts in a hassle-free manner, assisting the Ministry in achieving its true purpose of developing this technology.

Agriculture Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Surya Pratap Shahi, who joined the launch via video conferencing, also gave his valuable suggestions for better implementation of the scheme.

