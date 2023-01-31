Union Budget 2023; India's global relations with other countries are at their best now: VP Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the Parliament following President Murmu's speech. During his address, Dhankhar said India's global relations with other countries are at their best now.

India has changed thinking that progress and nature can't go together, government focusing on green growth, said President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu concludes her address, delivered in Hindi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reads out select portion from her speech in English.