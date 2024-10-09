Union Cabinet approves development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development - in two phases - of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), chronicling India's over four-millennia-old maritime history, at Gujarat's Lothal.

It also accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per the master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources/contributions and their execution after raising the funds.

The NMHC was conceived by Prime Minister Modi to showcase 4,500 years old maritime heritage of India and is being implemented by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterway.

Its masterplan has been prepared by renowned architecture firm Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of phase 1A has been entrusted to Tata Projects Ltd.

Phase 1A will have the NMHC museum with 6 galleries, which also includes an Indian Navy & Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country with external naval artefacts (INS Nishank, Sea Harrier war aircraft, UH3 helicopter etc.), a replica model of Lothal township surrounded by an open aquatic gallery, and a jetty walkway.

The phase is under implementation with more than 60 per cent physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025.

Phase 1B will have eight more galleries, a lighthouse museum which is planned to be the world’s tallest, and a Bagicha complex (with a car parking facility for about 1,500 cars, food hall, medical centre, etc.). Phase 2 will have Coastal States Pavilions (to be developed by respective coastal states and Union Territories), a hospitality zone (with maritime theme eco-resort and museuotels), a recreation of real-time Lothal City, a Maritime institute and hostel and 4 theme-based parks (Maritime & Naval Theme Park, Climate Change Theme Park, Monuments Park, and Adventure & Amusement Park).

Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 will be developed through land subleasing/ PPP to establish the NMHC as a world-class heritage museum.

The construction of the lighthouse museum will be funded by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

A separate society will be set up, for the development of future phases, to be governed by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 for implementation, development, management, and operation of the complex.

Around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in the development of the NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment, while the NMHC will boost growth and immensely help the local communities, tourists and visitors, researchers and scholars, government bodies, educational institutions, cultural organisations, environment and conservation groups, and businesses.

