Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 26, 2022 02:25 PM 2022-12-26T14:25:15+5:30 2022-12-26T14:26:21+5:30
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted into a private ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today.
The 63-year-old was admitted at around noon. According to sources, her condition is stable and she is being given the best medical care. AIIMS doctors will release a statement on her health shortly.