Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 26, 2022 02:25 PM 2022-12-26T14:25:15+5:30 2022-12-26T14:26:21+5:30

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted into a private ward of All India Institute of ...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Next

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted into a private ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today.

The 63-year-old was admitted at around noon. According to sources, her condition is stable and she is being given the best medical care. AIIMS doctors will release a statement on her health shortly.

Open in app
Tags : Nirmala Sitharaman Aiims