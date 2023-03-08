Union minister Anurag Thakur celebrates Holi at Rajnath Singh's residence, extends wishes

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday participated in the Holi celebration organized at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Holi. Holi is a festival of colours that gives the opportunity to reduce differences between each other. Let us together celebrate the festival of colours," Anurag Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

"We are moving forward under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Today, you can see how US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is celebrating holi with us," he added.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who is in India on an official visit, arrived at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence and participated in the Holi celebration.

Speaking to ANI, Rajnath Singh said, "US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has arrived here, she is a stalwart politician there. She wanted to enjoy Holi celebrations. So, I invited her here I wish everyone a very Happy Holi."

Raimondo expressed happiness for joining people in the Holi celebration and said, "It's an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it's fantastic. Happy Holi!"

At Rajnath Singh's residence, apart from Raimondo, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari were also present.

"US and India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships and coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities&we're working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the Holi celebration where the US Secy of Commerce was also present.

We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries that are trusted partners of each other. US-India is a strategic ally. We're expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners, he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present on the occasion.

The US Secretary of Commerce was seen dancing with union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Raimondo, who is on a 4-day visit to India, will participate in the Indo-US Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum which will be held on March 10 2023.

