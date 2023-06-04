Union Minister Kishan Reddy distributes 1,300 appointment letters at Kaushal Mahotsav Mela

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday distributed appointment letters to around 1,300 people at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Vidyanagar, Hyderabad.

A two-day job mela named Kaushal Mahotsav Mela was organised at NSTI in which various students and unemployed people participated.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have organized the two-day Job Mela, Kaushal Mahotsav Mela, in Hyderabad. Around 1300 people were given appointment letters today, and this program will be taken forward further in the future."

"More than 150 companies, including IT companies, manufacturing companies, automobile companies, the service sector, and the hospitality sector, have participated here. We have organised this for the first time in Hyderabad by the Government of India," he added.

Further, he also said that this has been a grand success and we will continue to organise such programs again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor