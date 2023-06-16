Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey launches "Dugdh Sankalan Sathi Mobile App"

New Delhi [India], June 16 : Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey unveiled the ground-breaking "Dugdh Sanakalan Sathi Mobile App" on Friday at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

"This innovative application, designed and developed by Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL), Jaipur, a 'Mini Ratna" Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, is poised to make a lasting impact on the Indian Dairy Industries by addressing key challenges in the milk collection process," the Ministry of Heavy Industries stated.

This mobile app aims to improve the quality of milk, foster transparency among stakeholders, and streamline operations at the grassroots village level, including Milk Cooperative Societies.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said, "Through this App Ministry of Heavy Industry has taken a revolutionary step towards realizing the commitment of the Government of India to digitize the process and facilitate Direct Beneficiary Transfer to milk producers".

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative the Minister stated that 'Dugdh Sankalan Sathi Mobile App' will bring transparency, efficiency, and empowerment to all stakeholders involved in the milk collection process, ultimately benefiting the milk producers and contributing to the growth of the dairy sector.

He reiterated that this application will be contextually active in the field to improve operations at the grassroots level across all partnerships including milk producers, milk co-operative societies, milk organizations and state federations. Milk Collection Partner Mobile App will inform all services to milk producers in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and other languages

Recognizing the critical need for advancements in the dairy industry, REIL has developed a comprehensive cloud-based solution that leverages the latest state-of-the-art platform. This forward-thinking initiative reflects the Government of India's commitment to digitizing processes and facilitating direct beneficiary transfers of government subsidies to milk producers.

Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries congratulated MD, REIL and his team, for developing and launching the 'DugdhSankalanSathi Mobile App'.

He reiterated that this mobile app will certainly boost the dairy development in the Country and the confidence and enthusiasm among the milk producers. He further stated that, by using this mobile app, the transparency in the dairy business would be strengthened.

"The "Dugdh Sankalan Sathi Mobile App" will bring significant benefits for all stakeholders involved in the milk collection process, including milk producers, cooperative societies, milk unions, and state federations," the release stated

Key features and benefits of the app include:

"Increased transparency among stakeholders, Online monitoring of daily milk poured at Milk Cooperative Societies, Real-time milk price updates from the cloud server, ensuring transparency and eliminating human errors, Direct beneficiary transfers of milk payments and government subsidies to the milk producers' bank accounts through the app, Push notifications for milk collection to the milk producers' app and Multilingual app with support for English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and more," the release read.

Rakesh Chopra, Managing Director, REIL stated that REIL is committed to implementing the 'DugdhSankalanSathi Mobile App successfully'.

He expressed his gratitude to the Union Heavy Industry Minister, Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry and congratulated all stakeholders on the 43rd foundation day of REIL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor