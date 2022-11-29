Union Minister RK Singh inaugurates 'Doctor Apke Dwar' project in Bihar

Union Minister RK Singh on Monday inaugurated the Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd's (REC) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the procurement, operation and maintenance of ten Mobile Health Clinics (MHC) in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

The 10 MHCs, out of which three are exclusively for women, will provide door-step primary health care service to the underprivileged population across all 14 blocks of Bhojpur district in Bihar. Each MHC shall be equipped with additional basic equipment and shall have a four-person team including a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist and a driver cum support staff. Free generic medicines shall also be dispensed to the patients. Each MHC will organize over 20 camps per month and see 50-70 patients every day.

The total cost of the project is Rs 12.68 crore which will facilitate operational expenditure for three years for the smooth functioning of the project.

"The benefit of such projects should reach the poorest of the poor and people from the underprivileged sections of the society in order to provide better healthcare facilities to all," Union Minister said.

"Active participation of the district administration and constant monitoring by all agencies involved in the implementation is imperative for speedy and timely progress of the project," he added.

REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central and state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

