UP: 2 killed, 2 injured as car falls into 70-ft deep pit in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 3 : Two persons were killed, while two others were injured when a car they were travelling in collided with a divider and fell into a 70-feet deep pit along the banks of Gon River in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, a speeding car going from Lucknow to Sitapur collided with a divider and fell into the pit. Four people were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Two of them died during treatment. Condition of the other two is said to be critical, officials said, adding that the reason for the accident is said to be overspeeding.

ASP, Southern, Narendra Pratap Singh said that the incident took place in Kamlapur police station limits.

The vehicle was taken out of the pit with the help of a crane.

According to information, 4 people were travelling were going towards Sitapur, when the car they were in suddenly went out of control at the turn of the Gon river in front of Kuliganj Baba place in the Kamlapur area and after colliding with the divider, it fell into a 70feet deep pit.

Locals of the area noticed the accident and called an ambulance and informed the police. The local police reached the spot and started the rescue operation, the police said.

According to the police, all four were rushed to a hospital, where two of them died during treatment. The condition of the other two was said to be critical and have been referred to the trauma centre of Lucknow.

"We are further looking into the accident," they added.

