UP: 4 doctors arrested for theft of medical equipment

Varanasi, March 29 Four doctors from Varanasi have landed in jail for their involvement in the theft of advanced medical equipment worth over Rs 20 lakhs from a hospital to upgrade their establishments located in the city's outskirts.

The accuded took help of the nursing staff of a prominent hospital of the city to procure advanced BiPap, electrocardiography (ECG), arterial blood gas (ABG) analyser and infusions machines, stolen from a city hospital.

All the five, including the hospital staffer, have been arrested and sent to jail.

Police have seized 14 infusion machines with 10 cables, six BiPap, one ECG and one ABG machine.

