UP Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi tomorrow

By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 06:39 PM2022-03-03T18:39:20+5:302022-03-03T18:50:07+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Friday, ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

UP Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi tomorrow | UP Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi tomorrow

UP Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi tomorrow

Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Friday, ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Giving details of PM Modi's roadshow, regional Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold roadshow from Maldahiya to Vishwanath Dham. At Vishwanath Dham, the roadshow will conclude."

After offering prayers at Vishwanath Dham Temple, PM Modi will garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya located at BHU Gate.

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded today.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mahesh chandra srivastavaMahesh chandra srivastavaNarendra ModiBharatiya Janata PartyUttar Pradesh AssemblyJanataBjp members of parliamentNational bjpParty officeUma prasad mukherjeeBharatiya janata party stateBharatiya janata party national president jp nadda