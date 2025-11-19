UP Bus Accident: 14 Injured As Bus Overturns in Mau After Driver Dozes Off

At least 14 passengers were injured and three are in critical condition after a bus travelling from Bihar to Varanasi lost control and overturned near Dadhi Bazaar in the Kopaganj police station area of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, November 18.

The injured were immediately transported to the Mau district hospital by locals and police, while the condition of three remains critical. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information.

"The double-decker bus had started from Bihar and was heading to Varanasi. According to the passengers, the driver was driving very roughly, which likely caused the accident near Murli Dhaba. Fourteen injured passengers were brought here; the condition of three is more serious, while the rest are stable. All passengers are from Bihar," said Emergency District Hospital doctor Dr. Pradeep Yadav.

Also Read | Mumbai Road Accident: 70-Year-Old Woman Killed, Another Injured After Truck Hits Scooter in Govandi.

According to initial reports, the bus went out of control after the driver fell asleep. The vehicle, which had around 50 to 60 passengers on board, overturned after hitting a tree and an electric pole. The bus is being pulled out with the help of a crane.

Some passengers were treated and discharged, while others remain admitted at the district hospital. Passengers told police that the driver and conductor had stopped at a dhaba, eaten, and consumed alcohol. They claimed the driver then handed over the bus to the conductor, who was driving at the time of the accident.