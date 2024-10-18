UP Bus Accident: 20 Injured and Two Fatalities After Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Siddharthnagar

A tragic accident occurred in Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, when a private bus returning from a religious site lost control and fell into a ravine on Balrampur road. This incident resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to at least 20 others. All the victims were residents of Mahankola village in the Shohratgarh tehsil.

Reports indicate that about 55 people from the Mohankola Panchayat were on the bus when it plunged into a gorge near the Chargaon River. Local residents quickly arrived to help with the rescue efforts. District Magistrate Raja Ganpati confirmed that emergency services, police, SSB personnel, and community members collaborated to evacuate everyone from the bus.In total, 22 individuals were injured, and two of them were taken to the district hospital for further treatment.

Authorities have started an investigation to find out what caused the accident and are also taking steps to support the affected families during this challenging time.