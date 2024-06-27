UP CM flags off upgraded PRVs, underlines modernising police force

Lucknow, June 27 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday flagged off the upgraded Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) in the second phase of UP-112 and said that the demand for modernising the police force to meet contemporary needs had been long-standing.

The chief minister also distributed air-conditioned helmets.

He remarked that this initiative is part of a campaign to elevate the seven-year process of smart policing to new heights.

Emphasising that the 'Rule of Law' is fundamental to good governance, CM Adityanath said that ensuring a secure and safe environment is crucial.

"The state bears the responsibility for maintaining security, and our police force excels in this duty," he added.

CM Adityanath stated that in the last seven years, the UP Police have not only forged a new identity within the country, but also played a crucial role in reshaping Uttar Pradesh's image.

"In these seven years, the rule of law has been firmly established in UP. This adherence to the rule of law has made the police a symbol of respect and trust and has ushered in an era of development and employment in the state, opening up new possibilities for investment and business," he pointed out.

The chief minister also emphasised that neglecting modernisation efforts, particularly in light of societal needs, would jeopardise the safety of ordinary citizens.

"Restoring public trust, once lost, is a lengthy process", he remarked.

"We recruited police officers through a transparent process, free from discrimination, and provided them with proper training" he further said.

The second phase of UP-112 marks a significant expansion with the addition of 1,488 PRVs. This expansion aims to reduce the response time for police reaching those in distress and requiring immediate assistance.

The total number of PRVs in UP-112 will now reach 6,288 across the state, enhancing coverage and capacity to handle emergencies.

Previously, PRVs were available at intervals of 50.68 sq km. With this new phase, coverage will improve to 38.75 sq km per vehicle.

The second phase also introduces India’s first emergency location service (ELS), designed to provide accurate location information to first responders during emergencies.

"Previously, individuals in distress had to explain their precise location to police teams, which was time-consuming," said an officer.

Additional enhancements include the installation of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras on UP-112 vehicles in sensitive areas prone to communal tensions. Furthermore, 15 more agencies will now be integrated with UP-112, expanding from the previous nine.

