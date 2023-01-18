UP CM orders roadmap for Prayagraj's Grand Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officers to prepare a roadmap for holding the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

The CM issued various directions while reviewing preparations for the Mahakumbh, said an official release.

Adityanath directed officers to discuss making arrangements for additional superfast trains from Prayagraj to Lucknow and Delhi with the Railway Ministry to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims during Mahakumbh 2025.

He also instructed the officials to talk to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to improve connectivity to Prayagraj and the road from Prayagraj to Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur as well as get all the pending roads completed by October 2024.

The state government has issued directives to all concerned departments to expedite the completion of pending projects for 2022-23.

The State Bridge Corporation has been asked to speed up the construction of pending bridges so that the Public Works Department, Jal Nigam, Flood Work Section, UP Power Corporation Limited, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, State Road Transport Corporation and Tourism Department can finish all of their projects on time.

Preparations are also being made for the Mahakumbh-2025's website, mobile app and social media management.

During the last Kumbh Mela in 2019, the fair authority engaged the agency through the QCBS system, by issuing a tender for website design and development, in order to provide better facilities to devotees, Kalpavasis, and tourists visiting the fair, in which approximately Rs 2.27 crore was funded from the Kumbh Mela budget.

The pre-developed website has been re-launched and upgraded for Mahakumbh 2025 (the source code of the website developed in Kumbh Mela 2019 is available in Prayagraj Mela Authority), while a mobile app and social media management will be implemented later.

