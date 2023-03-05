UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lead Holi celebrations in Gorakshpeeth temple

Holi celebrations of Gorakshpeeth headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been a center of attraction in east UP for the past many years just like the festivities in Vrindavan and Barsana in western part of the state. Even after becoming the CM, Yogi takes part in the Holika Dahan and Shobha Yatras every year despite his busy schedule.

On Holi, two shobha yatras are taken out in which CM participates. One is organised by Holika dahan Utsav Samiti and it is taken out from Pandey ka hata in the evening and the other one is organised on the day of Holi by RSS and Shri Holikotsav Samiti.Holi festival celebration is a part of social harmony campaign of Gorakshpeeth which has always worked on ending social malaises like caste difference and untouchability. Meanwhile, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officers to maintain a vigil on the anti-social elements who might make malicious attempts to provoke members of other communities during Holi festivity. The CM issued these directives while reviewing law and order through videoconferencing with senior state government officers as well as officers posted at district, range, zone, and divisional levels for peaceful organisation of upcoming festivals including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Ramzan, Nowruz, Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami. The officers should take help of the media for maintaining peace and harmony, he said.