UP CM Yogi condoles death in Mainpuri road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief after a person lost his life in a road accident in Mainpuri district.

Notably, a man died in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday while two others in the car were injured.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment.

The CM also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

