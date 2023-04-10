UP: CM Yogi inaugurates 2-day National Climate Conclave-2023

Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 10 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the two-day National Climate Conclave-2023 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, he said that development is necessary today, but we also have responsibilities towards the environment and nature, which can't be ignored.

"Today, we all are facing the negative consequences of the over-exploitation of nature by mankind for his own selfish ends," he added.

While inaugurating the two-day National Climate Conclave-2023 orgzed at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the Chief Minister said, "We are all aware of how environmentally friendly Indian tradition has always been. We are all the sons of the earth, according to a hymn from the Atharva Veda, so we should all feel connected to it. There is no need to tell what a son's duty towards his mother is."

Pointing out that today the world is facing the challenge of climate change, Yogi said, "You must be experiencing unexpectedly heavy rains. In the past, the monsoon used to arrive earlier, around June 15, but last year we saw no rain in June, very little rain in July, and drought in August. The monsoon arrived in October, and for the first time in many years, the tragedy of a flood had to be dealt with in that month."

The Chief Minister continued by stating that he had not experienced floods in October in the last 25 to 30 years, but this time it did occur. "In March of this year as well, it rained. It did not rain when the farmer needed water, but it did when the time came to reap the harvest, damaging the crops."

"It highlights the negative consequences of climate change. Because of what man has done to the environment out of selfishness, we are now suffering from its side effects", the CM added.

The Chief Minister maintained that it is a matter of pride that India is guiding the world in this direction. He said that Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India having more population than its area. But the state has enough water resources, fertile land, and even had at one time enough forest cover.

"Forests were cut down as a result of the population boom. When the government was formed, I got a chance to go to the 'Van Mahotsav'. I asked the department to proceed with it as a campaign. Five crore saplings were to be planted as the initial goal, and ten crores the following year. We accomplished a great deal by planting 133 crore saplings over the past six years," the CM asserted.

He informed that the forest cover of the state has increased in the last six years along with awareness among people.

"The Prime Minister has started several campaigns for water conservation. Every gram panchayat and every district was targeted to make 75 Amrit Sarovar within the state as a part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is a pleasure that this campaign started in every village in UP and 8,000 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed," he said.

Yogi noted that the Forest Department launched a campaign for tree plantation in areas of lakes, adding that he had also asked the Forest Department in 2019 to protect older trees by designating them as heritage trees in addition to planting new ones.

The Chief Minister stated that development is necessary, but obligations towards the environment and nature must not be forgotten. "Metro is operating in most of the cities in UP. We have implemented the scrapping policy for diesel and petrol vehicles. By gradually removing diesel and petrol vehicles from the road, the promotion of electric vehicles and green energy is accomplished. UP is producing maximum ethanol today. Together we have to take such programs forward."

He went on to say that the work of making agriculture poison-free has started. "In UP, we're encouraging natural farming, and the Namami Gange project has produced some excellent outcomes. Before 2017, the dolphin in the Ganges had become extinct. From Prayagraj to Buxar, dolphins are now visible. 14 crore litres of sewage from Kanpur used to flow into the Ganga; today, not even a single drop does", CM Yogi remarked.

"The central and state governments are taking various programs forward. The success of Prayagraj Kumbh attained in 2019 was a result of the Namami Gange project's success," said Yogi.

Highlighting the condition of the Sangam river during the previous governments, the Chief Minister said that in 2013, the Prime Minister of Mauritius visited Prayagraj Kumbh and, upon seeing the filth on the Sangam beach, he bowed down from a distance and went back.

"It was a coincidence that in 2019 the 'Pravasi Bharatiya program' was orgzed in Varanasi and I had invited the Prime Minister of Mauritius to Prayagraj. When he reached the Sangam and saw lakhs of people taking bath, a delegation of 400 people along with him took the holy dip."

The UP government has decided to protect cows and start a campaign for poison-free farming through cow-based farming. Orgc and natural farming is being done in 1.30 lakh hectares spread over 27 districts and Bundelkhand along the banks of the Ganga, he informed.

The UP government, making the forest department its nodal department, is going to run 35 crore tree plantation drives in the first week of July.

Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said: "Fulfilling the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is becoming India's growth engine under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The two-day event of Climate Conclave 2023 orgzed here will become a milestone in the field of environment."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor