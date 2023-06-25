UP: CM Yogi interacts with sadhus, inspects contruction of sewer project in Vrindavan

Mathura(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted a local inspection of the sewer project in Vrindavan and instructed officials to complete the quality work at the earliest.

After the local inspection, Yogi Adityanath visited the Tourism Facilitation Center in Vrindavan to interact with the saints and sages. During their interaction, the Chief Minister inquired about their well-being and discussed the ongoing projects in Mathura.

The Chief Minister has been on a two-day tour of Mathura since Saturday, and he inspected the ongoing development works in Vrindavan on Sunday.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also had refreshments with the sadhus. Later, Chief Minister Yogi proceeded towards the helipad in Vrindavan and departed from there for Noida.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath expressed his commitment to developing the Braj region and ensuring the safety of its pilgrimage sites as soon as he took the oath of office as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister in 2017.

Chief Minister Yogi formed the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad to accelerate the development of the region. Currently, a number of developmental projects are underway in the Braj region.

Prior to the inspection, Chief Minister Yogi also planted saplings on the University Guest House premises. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also planned to visit and offer prayers at Shri Banke Bihari Temple on Sunday. However, he had to cancel the programme for some reason, and he left for Noida instead.

