UP Crime: Youth Shot Dead Outside His House in Aligarh's Barla Town; Victim’s Family Blames Wife’s Lover

A shocking murder took place in the Koti locality of Barla town, where a young man was gunned down just outside his residence. The incident, which occurred early Thursday morning, has stirred tension in the area. Initial reports suggest a personal dispute, possibly involving a love affair, as the motive behind the killing.

The victim, recently returned from Delhi with his family, was identified as a local resident named Suresh. Upon receiving the alert, police officials promptly arrived at the scene and began preliminary investigations. The deceased's body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

According to locals, the name of a suspect has emerged during questioning, though the individual is currently untraceable. Authorities have launched a manhunt. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has alleged that his wife's lover is responsible for the murder.

The police have assured a thorough investigation and are actively working to uncover the full sequence of events surrounding the crime.