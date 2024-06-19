UP engineer ends life over threat of false rape charge

Lucknow, June 19 An engineer ended his life after his neighbours threatened to implicate him in a false rape case in Rahimabad police station area in Lucknow, the police said.

His father filed a complaint against the neighbours, alleging that the neighbours provoked his son to take the extreme step with their harassment.

The police have registered an FIR against eight people under the charges of abetment of suicide.

The man, identified as Vaibhav Awasthi, 28, of Goswa village in the area, was a broadband internet engineer.

According to his father Sameer Babu, he had an old rivalry with his neighbour Sunil Awasthi.

Last Sunday, Sunil and his family members Pappu, Gappu, Manoj, Atal, Radha, Deepali and Guddan barged in his house wielding sharp-edged weapons.

"The accused abused us and pelted stones at the house," the complainant said.

He said his son Vaibhav protested against their barging in the house and attacking them.

"The accused lunged at Vaibhav, who fled the scene but was chased by them. Somehow, my son saved his life by entering the house," Sameer said.

Sameer also added that the whole family had gone to the garden on Monday.

"Vaibhav was alone at home. When I reached home, I was shocked to find Vaibhav's body hanging with a rope from the hook of the fan in the room," he said.

Police reached after being informed by the village head and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Station Officer, Rahimabad, Anubhav Singh, said an FIR had been registered and investigations had been initiated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor