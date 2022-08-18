UP farmer, son found murdered in their fields

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Aug 18 A farmer and his 14-year-old son were found murdered in their fields on Thursday morning. Their throats were slit open with a sharp-edged object.

According to family members, the two had gone to water their fields on Wednesday night and when they did not return home till Thursday morning, family members went searching for them and found them dead in the fields.

A police team reached the spot and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The police spokesman said that one person has been detained for questioning and further investigations were underway.

A forensic team has also been called in.

