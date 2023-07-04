UP: Fire breaks out at a showroom in Jhansi, 4 people dead

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 : A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Jhansi's Sipri Bazar area.

The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said an official.

Fire tenders are present on the spot, said an official.

Four people died in the fire incident at Sipri Bazar, said the Police.

The documentation process for all recovered bodies will be done in the night itself. Right now, the police are present on the spot, and shops are being re-checked, said Rajesh S, SSP Jhansi.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor