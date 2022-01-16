UP Govt shuts educational institutions till January 23

As there is no let-up in COVID-19 cases in the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, till January 23.

The classes can continue in online mode.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had held a review meeting on January 9 in which it was decided to suspend the physical classes in all the educational institutions till January 16 along with the imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to the official press release by the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday, Yogi instructed the officials to "strictly implement" the ongoing night curfew in the entire state.

"In view of the changing circumstances of COVID, physical classes should be suspended in all educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities, technical educational institutions etc.) till January 23. Night curfew is in effect in all the districts from 10 pm to 6 am, it should be strictly implemented. The total number of active cases is currently 1,03,474. Of these, only 1,096 people are in the hospital," read the release.

The release further said that more than 95 per cent of the people have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID vaccine in 30 districts of the state.

"So far 22.89 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the state. In 30 districts, more than 95 per cent of people have received their first dose of vaccine. In the state, 93.21 per cent of people above 18 years of age have received the first dose of vaccine, while more than 58.28 per cent of people have taken both doses of COVID vaccine," read the release.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The daily positivity rate stands at 16.28 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

