UP govt teacher locked and burnt alive inside room

Kanpur, Jan 29 A 48-year-old government college teacher died after he was allegedly locked in a room and set on fire in the Panki area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on Sunday.

The teacher, Dayaram, called his younger brother Anuj on phone and informed him that one Sanjeev and his aides had locked him in a room in the Patrasa village and set it on fire.

Anuj rushed to the spot with police but by the time they could open the door, Dayaram had succumbed to burns.

Police have detained Sanjeev for questioning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhul inspected the incident site.

“Charred body of the teacher was found in a room. His brother has accused four people, including his sister-in-law and her male friend of murder,” he said.

More details were awaited.

