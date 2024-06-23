UP govt to speed up Unity Mall projects

Lucknow, June 23 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to speed up the construction of Unity Malls in the state, officials said.

The Planning Department has now begun the process of appointing a project management consultant (PMC) for the first Unity Mall that will come up at Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow.

The Unity Mall project is a Union government scheme under which all states will have to set up at least one shopping space in the capital city or tourist city, following a common design specified by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Each such space will have to allocate stalls to each state and signify India's "unity and grandeur".

In Uttar Pradesh, these malls are being constructed in Lucknow, Agra and Varanasi.

The PMC, which is being appointed by the Planning Department, will carry out regular monitoring and submit periodical reports to the department to ensure proper assessment of the construction work, said a government spokesperson.

"The tender process has commenced through Request for Proposal (RFP), and implementation is expected in the first week of July. After acceptance, the consultancy must submit architectural designs within 75 days and after its approval, will have to complete all construction work within 18 months. A Defect Liability Period (DLP) of 36 months will also be applicable during this period," the official said.

The development of the Unity Mall project will include the construction of creative indoor spaces, proper space planning, and fulfilment of diverse functional requirements. Complying with environmental standards, the project will incorporate green buildings, excellent ventilation, climate-friendly architecture, wastewater recycling, water conservation and rainwater harvesting along with water and solid waste management, the spokesman added.

The Mall will include 200 non-AC and 34 airconditioned shops which will be allocated on a lease of 30 years.

The Unity Mall will also feature an exhibition hall, multipurpose hall, food court, air-conditioned atrium etc.

The Lucknow project is expected to cost more than Rs 60 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor