UP groom stands atop car, police seize vehicle

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 13 A photo that has gone viral on the social media, shows a groom -- dressed in wedding finery, standing regally, almost like a statue, on top of the SUV on a national highway, the police said.

The police have seized the SUV.

According to reports, the procession was being taken out by a man, identified as Ankit, from Bhaila village in Saharanpur to his bride's house in Kushawali village in Meerut on Tuesday.

Ankit was standing on top of the vehicle and a drone was being used to click his photos on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

Khatauli Circle Officer, Yatendra Singh Nagar, said, "We got information about a video of a groom performing a stunt on the roof of the car. The baraat was stopped on NH-58 by the Mansoorpur police and the car has been seized. Further investigation is underway."

Sources said that the groom, meanwhile, was allowed to proceed to his wedding venue in another car.

