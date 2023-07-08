UP: Hoax call triggers bomb scare at Hazratganj metro station in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 : Authorities at Hazratganj metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow went into a tizzy on Friday night after an unidentified caller made a hoax call to the police control room saying he placed a bomb at the station.

Following this, security was beefed up at the metro station, including frisking of passengers and checking bags.

Lucknow Police said in a tweet that after receiving the information, an intensive search was carried out from Hazratganj to Charbagh stations, but nothing suspicious was found.

However, later it was found that the bomb threat call was a hoax.

Hazratganj ACP Arvind Kumar Verma said, "The police control room received a call to blow up the Hazratganj metro station last night. The caller told his name as Ramesh Shukla and said that a plan has been made to blow up the station and a person named Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Banda, is behind it."

"Following this, the entire metro station was searched, but no bomb was found till late in the night," he said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

