UP: Man arrested with 22 turtles in Mathura

Mathura (UP), June 13 Mathura Police and forest officials have arrested a wildlife smuggler, Chand Khan, with 22 Indian softshell turtles in the Nandgaon canal track area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Pandey said that while they were successful in apprehending Chand Khan however his associate, Kannu, managed to escape.

He said that Khan was also arrested in 2021 on the same charge.

“The joint team intercepted the smuggler gang at the Nandgaon canal track area,” Pandey said.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 22 turtles, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone, but Khan's associate Kannu managed to escape.

Khan has now been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.

