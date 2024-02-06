UP Man Seeks Divorce as Wife Refuses to Give Up on Habit of Brushing Teeth with Mishri

A strange incident of divorce of a husband and wife has come to light from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. It is said that the husband did not like his wife's habit of brushing her teeth with Mishri tobacco. Despite repeated prohibitions, the wife did not oblige which eventually snowballed into their separation.

The husband alleged that his wife would roam around brushing her teeth with Mishri, not once, but three to four times a day. Despite several foremotions, his wife did not listen. Which led to an argument between the two. The husband then kicked his wife out of the house.

His wife has been living with her mother for the past two months. The woman, a resident of the Malapur area, was married to a youth from the area. After 8 months of marriage, the two got into an argument.

The husband said he would bring her back home if she stopped brushing her teeth with tobacco. But his wife is not ready to give up her brushing habit. Counsellor Dr Amit Goud said the wife brushes her teeth three to four times due to addiction. This led to her husband kicking her out of the house. The husband said he would give triple talaq to his wife. They have now been called to a later date.