UP man, son held for killing minor nephew

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 6 A 14-year-old boy was killed by his uncle and cousin when the boy informed his aunt about his uncle's relations with another woman.

The man, identified as Saudagar Yadav and his son have been arrested.

The boy had gone missing from his house on February 2 and his body was recovered from thickets on February 4.

The police said that victim Roshan was invited by his uncle on the pretext of giving him a mobile handset on February 2.

He was later kidnapped and murdered by Saudagar.

SHO, Rudrapur, U.K. Bajpayee said, "Saudagar was jeered by the entire village and his own family on his sexual overtures which were exposed by the victim."

He further said that the accused hatched a conspiracy along with his son to kill his nephew. He invited Roshan to his house in Rudrapur police station area and gave him a mobile phone.

"After some time, a spat took place between them during which Saudagar asked Roshan why he told his aunt and also the entire village about his relations with women. The accused then strangled Roshan with a muffler, and with the help of his son dumped the body in the thickets," said the SHO.

Later, he used a SIM card and sought extortion of Rs 1 lakh from the victim's father Ramurat Yadav, who had reported the matter to the police.

The locals found the body on Saturday.

Sankalp Sharma, SP, said that soon after the recovery of the body all relatives of Yadav had come to the spot other than Saudagar.

"During initial probe when it was detected that the last call to the victim was made by Saudagar, a team picked him up and he spilled the beans," Sharma added.

