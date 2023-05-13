UP Municipal Election Result 2023: BJP wins Ayodhya mayor election

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the mayoral seat in the temple town of Ayodhya with party candidate Girish Pati Tripathi defeating his nearest rival Ashish of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 35,638 votes.

Tripathi bagged 77,494 votes while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Rehan secured the third position pocketing 15,107 votes. BSP candidate Ram Murti got 12,852 votes while Congress' Pramila Rajput bagged 4,084 votes, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

The counting of votes for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Uttar Pradesh began at 8am. The polling was held in two phases on May 4 and May 11, respectively. The first phase of polling took place on May 4 in 37 districts and second phase for 38 districts on May 11.

UP municipal elections, held in two phases on May 4 and 11, has a total of 4.32 crore voters to elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads. While the voter turnout was recorded at 52 per cent in phase 1, the second phase of voting saw the participation of over 50 per cent.