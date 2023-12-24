UP police to hire 60,000 constables, 6,204 posts for SC, ST, OBC,

The notification for the UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 has been officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Aspiring candidates who have been eagerly awaiting this announcement can now access detailed information on the recruitment process by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The application window for UP Police Vacancy 2023 opens on December 27, 2023, and interested candidates have until January 16, 2024, to submit their applications. Additionally, the last date for fee adjustment and application amendments is January 18, 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Notification regarding direct recruitment to the posts of Civilian Police Constable in Police-2023."

Step 3: The notification PDF will open on the screen, go through the details.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take its printout for further use.

UP Police Constable 2023 Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Among the total 60,244 available posts, there are specific allocations for different categories, including 24,102 vacancies for the General category, 6,024 for EWS, 16,264 for OBC, 12,650 for SC, and 1,204 for ST candidates. It is strongly advised that all candidates complete their registrations promptly and avoid waiting until the last minute. The application fee for this recruitment is Rs. 400, and candidates must have passed Class 10 and 12 from a recognized board or institution to be eligible for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024.

UP Police Constable 2023 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

For male candidates, the age requirement is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years as of July 1, 2023. Similarly, female candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 25 years as of July 1, 2023. The selection process involves a written exam and Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET). The UP Police Constable Exam 2024 will consist of an objective-based written exam with four papers, each containing 150 questions. The duration of the exam is set at two hours.