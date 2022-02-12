UP polls: Saharanpur wood artisans seek cap on price inflation, better civic amenities

Just days ahead of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Saharanpur artisans, who always had a reputation for wood carving, said that their main issues revolve around development for the city like roads and control on inflation.

"All is well but inflation is too high. It becomes a huge problem for poor and workers as it makes survival difficult. Inflation should be reduced and jobs should be there to benefit all," Local city wood artisan Irshad Alam told ANI.

Although while expressing issues ahead of the polling, fellow artisan Irshad Alam said, "The way government is working is satisfactory and I am not facing much issues. I m fine with the present regime's working."

Wood-work supervisor, Mohd Irshad said, "We want better roads as we give taxes to the government but roads and drain is not properly maintained. Not much development is there in the area."

He also added that COVID-19 waves did impact the business but slowly it is stabilising. Polishing chemicals used for woodcarving is also getting expensive which makes it difficult for traders as well.

Expressing his views on the future government, Mohd Irshad said, "Any party which comes to power whether Yogi or Akhilesh, development should be done for all irrespective of the religion and caste."

The Saharanpur Nagar constituency will vote in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 14 along with 54 other Assembly seats in the state.

In all, nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western UP will go to the polls on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

