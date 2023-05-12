UP principal booked for torturing Class 2 student

By IANS | Published: May 12, 2023 08:27 AM 2023-05-12T08:27:13+5:30 2023-05-12T08:40:18+5:30

Lucknow, May 12 The principal of a private school in Thakurganj has been booked for allegedly physically and ...

UP principal booked for torturing Class 2 student | UP principal booked for torturing Class 2 student

UP principal booked for torturing Class 2 student

Next

Lucknow, May 12 The principal of a private school in Thakurganj has been booked for allegedly physically and mentally torturing a Class 2 student who had got admission under the RTE (Right to Education) Act.

The boy's father alleged that principal Preeti Yadav was apparently unhappy over giving admission to his son through RTE.

"She used to regularly taunt the students who got admission under RTE," the victim's father alleged.

"On May 5, the principal beat my son and taunted him. When he returned home, he had high fever.

"He fell unconscious a little later. We rushed him to a hospital... he is still under treatment. My son was tortured physically and mentally by the school administration and the principal," he alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Preeti yadav Preeti yadav RTE National television and radio broadcaster rte RTE Action Committee RTE Parents Association RTE Foundation Rte forum RTE Foundation-Nagpur Rte cell Education Department of RTE RTE Palak Sangh