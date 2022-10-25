UP: Probe ordered as drunk worker forces his way into nurses' room

Jhansi, Oct 25 A probe has been ordered into an incident here where a drunk safai karamchari forcibly tried to enter a nurses' changing room and make a video.

The safai karamchari was pushed out and the three nurses who were there, locked the door from inside.

The accused employee kept banging on the door for some time and then went away.

The employee belongs to a company that has been outsourced the cleaning work of the district hospital.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sudhakar Pandey said that he had ordered a probe into the incident and strict action would be taken in the matter since it was serious.

The accused employee had earlier been warned when his video, dancing in an inebriated condition, had gone viral on the social media.

The nurses said that he was completely drunk when this incident took place.

