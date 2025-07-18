UP Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Harassment From In-Laws, Writes Note on Hands and Legs

Frustrated 28-year old woman took her life by consuming poison over harassment and dowry demands from her in-laws. This incident took place in UP's Meerut before ending life she wrote a note saying that her husband and in-laws are the reason behind her suicide. The note added that Kundan (husband) allegedly threatened her that he would teach lesson to my parents and also kill me.

According to police this case appears to be the dowery death, Baghpat ASP Narendra Pratap Singh told TOI. When police questioned their relatives, they revealed that deceased Manisha was married to Kundan Kumar of Sidipur village in Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Nov 26 2023. Five months after marriage, she returned to her parental home after fight. Her family states the dowry harassment started five months into the marriage.

In separate case police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a man and his elderly parents based in Haryana for allegedly physically and mentally torturing his wife for dowry. The woman, whose parents live in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, lodged the complaint against the trio, based on which an FIR was registered on July 14. As per the complaint, she was subjected to cruelty by her husband and his parents between July 2019 and March 2025 at her matrimonial house in Haryana's Ambala.