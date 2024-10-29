UP Train Derailment: Two Empty Coaches Go Off Track Near Maa Belha Devi Dham Junction

Two empty train coaches derailed during a shunting operation near the Maa Belha Devi Dham railway junction in UP's Pratapgarh on Tuesday morning, according to officials. The incident resulted in the blockage of the Jail Road crossing gate for approximately six hours, causing significant inconvenience to local residents.

Station Superintendent Shamim Ahmed said a 12-coach train was being put on shunting around 5:30 am when two of its coaches derailed.

He stated that train movement continued on the adjacent track while the crossing remained closed for about six hours. The coaches were successfully returned to the track by 11:15 AM, after which the crossing was reopened, the superintendent reported.