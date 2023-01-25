UP woman arrested for stabbing husband

Farrukhabad, Jan 25 A 25-year-old woman was arrested here for stabbing her husband after he accused her of having illicit relations with another man.

Police said that the accused, Rambeti Batham, said she attacked her husband Nitin Batham, 30, who worked as a labourer, in a fit of rage.

Nitin has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

An FIR was filed by the victim's mother after which the accused was arrested.

The victim's mother Tarawati said: "My son asked her to give him tea but she refused to give it and started an argument with him and suddenly picked the knife from the kitchen and attacked him."

Kamlesh Kumar, Inspector (crime) at Budhnamau police station, said that "a case under section 307 (Attempt to murder) has been registered and further investigation is underway".

"A neighbour said that the couple used to fight and accuse each other often, but this time their fight turned ugly," he added.

