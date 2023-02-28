Upendra Kushwaha begins 'Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra'

Patna, Feb 28 After forming the new political party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) in Bihar, Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday began his "Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra".

During the yatra, which commenced from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa village of West Champaran district, Kushwaha will target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and highlight the failures of the state government.

He will visit 28 districts as part of the initiative which will conclude on March 20.

Kushwaha is also slated to address over 100 public meetings.

The first phase of the yatra will cover Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Bajpatti, Madhubani, Araria, Madhepura, Samastipur and Saran. It will end on March 6.

The second phase will start from Nalanda on March 15 and will cover Sheikhpura, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Gaya, Rohtas, Sasaram, Bhojpur, and Arwal districts.

It will culminate in Patna on March 20.

