UPSC aspirants hold protest demanding extra attempt to clear exam, citing Covid

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants on Tuesday staged a protest against the central government in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesting aspirants said, "We lost attempts to clear the exam amid the pandemic, as we couldn't prepare. That is why we are asking for an extra attempt to clear the UPSC."

Another protestor, who introduced herself as Garima, pointed out that SSC (GD), and Agniveer were provided extra attempts due to Covid.

"If the government can give extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it do the same for us? We are protesting peacefully," she said.

Another protestor, Rashi, demanded two extra attempts and a relaxation of two years in age limit.

"We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts to clear the UPSC. Didn't Covid affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift the MSME sector and waive off loans, why can't it provide some relaxation to us? It's not just corpses, but also our dreams, that were burnt during Covid," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor