Uttar Pradesh: 3 die, 4 get injured due to lightning in Balrampur district

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 : Three people died while four got injured due to lightning in Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The treatment of the four injured people is going on at Vadrafnagar Community Health Center.

"Amidst the scorching heat in the Surguja division, it rained heavily in the Vadrafnagar development block of Balrampur district on Thursday afternoon. Amidst the rain, lightning also fell at three different places. Coming in its grip, five women, a girl (12) and another girl (18) who went to pick Mahua string got caught. In the accident, 3 people died on the spot, while 4 women were seriously injured. The injured women have been admitted to the Vadrafnagar Community Health Center, where they are undergoing treatment", said Chief Medical Health Officer, PC Banerjee.

"The woman went to pluck Mahua in two separate groups. In one group, there were two women (Babli and Pankunwar) including an 18-year-old (Anita Gupta). While in the other group, three women (Surbhi, Nirmala and Keshkumari) including a man named Jayprakash (45) were there", added the CMHO.

He further stated that around 3 pm in the afternoon, suddenly the weather took a turn and it started raining. Everyone stood under the tree at different places to avoid the rain. In the meantime, there was thunder and lightning. Anita Gupta and Kesh Kumari, and Pinky (12) died on the spot in the accident, while other four women were injured.

"When the relatives came to know about the incident of lightning, they ran under the Mahua tree. They saw that all 6 women were lying unconscious on the ground. After this, everyone was taken by the relatives to Vadrafnagar Community Health Center through Sanjivani 108 and other means, where the treatment of all is going on, at present the condition of all the injured women is said to be normal. Also, the doctors declared Anita Gupta, Keshkumari, and Pinky dead", the CMHO said .

