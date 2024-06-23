Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Dham Railway Station Boundary Wall Collapses After First Rainfall (Watch Video)

The recent collapse of the boundary wall at the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station has sparked widespread concern and debate across political circles and social media platforms. Constructed with much fanfare and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just last year, the incident has raised serious questions about the quality of infrastructure development in the region.

The 20-meter boundary wall gave way after the first spell of rainfall, prompting criticism from opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP), who were quick to point fingers at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). SP leader IP Singh condemned the collapse, attributing it to alleged corruption and negligence on the part of BJP and Sangh Parivar affiliates.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the efficacy of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's oversight, emphasizing the need for rigorous monitoring and accountability in infrastructure projects. Yadav's critique highlights a prevailing sentiment among critics that such incidents are symptomatic of systemic issues in governance and project execution.

अयोध्या धाम रेलवे स्टेशन की 20 मीटर बाउंड्रीवॉल एक ही बारिश में ढह गई। 30 दिसंबर-2023 को PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस रेलवे स्टेशन का उदघाटन किया था। pic.twitter.com/uAAql13RRq — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 23, 2024

Meanwhile, the video capturing the collapse spread rapidly on social media, further amplifying public scrutiny and raising concerns about the reliability of newly constructed public infrastructure. Citizens and experts alike have expressed dismay over the apparent fragility of the wall, which was expected to endure various weather conditions, including monsoon rains.