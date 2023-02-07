Uttar Pradesh budget session from February 20

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence from February 20.

The state government will table its annual budget for 2023-2024 in the legislative assembly.

In this session, the government will present the second budget of its second term.

It is believed that the government will present the budget on February 21, the second day of the session. The state government passed the date of the assembly session from the cabinet by circulation last evening.

On the first day of the budget session, there will be a joint session of both Houses- the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session.

( With inputs from ANI )

