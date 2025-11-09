Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Dies in Flour-Mill Explosion Inside Shop in Dehat ; Video Surfaces

In unfortunate incident, a 15-year old boy tragically passed away after grinding stone of a flour-mill exploded at Saragaon Buzurg village in Rura on Saturday. The impact of the blast was so severe that a stone piece stuck the boy on the head killing him on the spot. The deceased who has been identified as Mohit had arrived at the mill with two friends to grind wheat. While arranging the wheat sack near the running machine, the millstone suddenly burst with a loud noise. The labourer operating the mill and the other boys narrowly escaped. The mill owner fled immediately after the incident.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: School student dies after a flour mill explodes in Kanpur Dehat.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4IbYChYsK9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2025

On learning of the tragedy, Mohit’s parents — including his mother Urmila — and brothers Rohit, Sohit and Aryan rushed to the spot. Angered by the incident, the family and villagers demanded compensation and strict action against the mill operator. They refused to allow authorities to take the body. SDM Derapur Surabhi Sharma and Naib Tehsildar Jitendra attempted to pacify the family. Villagers claimed the machine was installed about two and a half years ago and alleged that the iron casing around the millstone had worn out. They added that overloading the machine or operating it continuously since morning may have caused the stone to overheat and burst.