Uttar Pradesh Crime: Pilibhit Cop Attacked Over Night-Time Shop Dispute, 4 Arrested After CCTV Footage Surfaces

In the Puranpur Kotwali neighbourhood of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, late on Friday night, a police constable who was on patrol was attacked. According to reports, policeman Mahavir protested a store operating outside of allowed hours while on patrol in Dhaka Mohalla at around one in the morning. In retaliation, a group of people allegedly attacked the constable. The attackers threw the cop to the ground and kicked him repeatedly after verbally abusing him, which is shocking. The incident's CCTV footage has come to light, revealing that another officer was on the scene but allegedly did nothing to stop the attack.

When a woman named Mahmoodan Begum met with the Superintendent of Police the next day, she and three other people made counter-allegations against the police. Begum said that while intoxicated, cops had broken into her house, hurled cooking items, and threatened to falsely name three people in criminal cases.

Kotwal Satyendra Kumar, however, said that early enquiries indicate Begum's accusation seems to have been made up, maybe to deflect attention away from the assault case. After conducting a medical check, police have filed a prosecution against the attackers for obstructing government personnel, including Constable Mahavir.

Pilibhit SP Abhishek Yadav confirmed the arrest of four of the case's suspects in a video statement.