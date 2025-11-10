Uttar Pradesh on High Alert After Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi (VIDEO)

Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert after a blast near Gate number one of Red Fort Metro station in Delhi on Monday, November 10, 2025. Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that the DGP has instructed senior officials to increase security at sensitive religious sites, key districts, and border areas. All security agencies in the state have been alerted, and police have been ordered to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.

"All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas," ADG Yash said as quoted by ANI.

The blast killed eight people before they could reach the hospital and left seven others injured, three of them seriously, a senior official at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said seven fire units responded to reports of a car blast near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. The fire was brought under control at 7:29 pm. "We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

The Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital said 15 people were brought to the hospital, eight of whom died before arrival. Three are in serious condition, while one is stable. "Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition: Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital said.